Gulf country to renew work visas of expats aged above 60

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced that the work visas of expats living in the country, who are aged above 60 will be renewed.

The Minister of Labour issued a circular to abolish the age limit of 60 years for expat workers in the private sector. The circular was sent to Sheikh Nasr Al Hosani, the Undersecretary of Labour at the Ministry.

The Ministry of Labour in Oman has also extended the deadline for work contract registration for expat workers. The registration period for work contracts of expatriates has been extended until August 31, 2022.