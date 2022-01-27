Mahindra launches e-Alfa Cargo electric three-wheeler

Mumbai: India’s popular automobile manufacturer, Mahindra has launched its new electric 3-wheeler e-Alfa Cargo. The new electric 3-wheeler is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new electric three-wheeler comes with a dual-speed manual transmission and generates peak power of 1.5kW while using the high torque gear. The cargo tray has a payload of 310kg and can travel up to 80km on a single charge. The top speed is limited to 25kmph. As per the company, with an off-board 48 V/15 A charger, charging e-Alfa Cargo is as easy as charging a mobile phone.