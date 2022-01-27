The ‘Melrose Place’ actor passes away at the age of 70!

Morgan Stevens passed away at the age of 70. Following his disappearance, his neighbor contacted the police who later found him dead. Police confirmed that Morgan was found in his kitchen, where he was pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected, and it is believed that Morgan most likely died of natural causes.

Morgan starred in seven episodes of the US soap opera ‘Melrose Place’ as Nick Diamond in the mid-1990s, and he also starred in two seasons of the TV series ‘Fame’ from 1982 to 1984. The late actor also appeared in the historical drama, ‘The Waltons’, as Paul Northridge, and three reunion movies, ‘A Wedding on Walton’s Mountain’ – in which he married Erin Walton (Mary Elizabeth McDonough), ‘Mother’s Day on Walton’s Mountain’ and ‘A Day for Thanks on Walton’s Mountain’. Morgan featured in short stints in numerous other productions, including ‘Murder, She Wrote’, ‘Murder One’, and ‘One Day at a Time’.

In addition, the actor has claimed he was a victim of police brutality after he was arrested for DUI in the 1990s. An out-of-court settlement was reached in June 1991 after he suffered a broken nose, fractured cheek, dislocated jaw, and nerve damage. He last appeared on screen in 1999 as Max Henson in ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’, two years after he starred in ‘High Incident’.