Top Israeli envoy reveals his ‘favorite part’ of the 73rd Republic Day parade!

Israel’s envoy to India, Naor Gilon, discussed what captured his heart most in India’s 73rd Republic Day parade as the nation celebrated January 26 with zeal and fervor. India’s Republic Day commemorates the day when the Constitution of India became effective in 1950 and the nation became a republic.

In the nation’s capital, a grand parade commemorates the freedom fighters who gave their lives for the country and showcases unity and cultural diversity. After the parade, Israel’s envoy to India tweeted a clip from the parade showing the India Army’s Parachute Regiment.

Parachute Regiment Rday 2022 pic.twitter.com/pTfiy7BfdS — SSBCrack (@SSBCrack) January 26, 2022

He wrote: ‘If you ask what captured my heart the most at the #RepublicDayParade? As an Israeli and a former paratrooper it is certainly the Parachute Regiment carrying the Israeli Tavor TAR-21 assault rifles’. The Parachute Regiment, which is an airborne and special forces regiment, wore its new combat uniform during the parade as well as carrying a Tavor assault rifle.

If you ask what captured my heart the most at the #RepublicDayParade? As an Israeli and a former paratrooper it is certainly the Parachute Regiment carrying the Israeli Tavor TAR-21 assault rifles. pic.twitter.com/sVUxweFXv2 — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) January 26, 2022

The parade this year was special on so many levels, as the swachhagrah, front-line workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers, and laborers who crafted the majestic tableaus were among the special guests invited this year. In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, attendance was restricted to approximately 5,000-8,000 people. Construction workers, frontline health workers, and others were given reserved seating.