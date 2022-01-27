UK lifts Covid curbs; vaccine passports shelved, no masks mandated in closed spaces

London: England lifted Covid restrictions imposed to tackle the Omicron variant on Thursday, with masks no longer required in enclosed places and vaccine passports shelved. The decision was taken as the number of positive Covid-19 cases has fallen sharply over the past two weeks, and although still at high levels, have plateaued in recent days.

Despite the lifting of restrictions, those who test positive for coronavirus must still self-isolate for a minimum of five days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he also hopes to scrap those rules when they expire on March 24.

The UK government introduced the so-called ‘Plan B’ restrictions on December 8, after Johnson warned of a looming ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron. Face masks were required in all enclosed spaces and, controversially, vaccine documentation also was to enter places such as nightclubs, football grounds and large-scale events.England previously lifted restrictions on July 19, so-called ‘Freedom Day’, but then introduced new rules as the Omicron wave arrived.