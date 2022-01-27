Upside down house built in Colombia attracts tourists; pics go viral

Tourists who are tired of the current coronavirus outbreak have been drawn to a topsy-turvy mansion in Colombia. Fritz Schall, an Austrian who resides in Colombia with his family, designed the upside-down house in the Guatavita district, with ceilings in place of floors.

‘Everyone looked at me like I was mad, they didn’t believe what I was saying’, Schall said. ‘I said ‘I’m going to make an upside-down house’, and they told me, ‘Ok sir, sure, go for it”, he added.

People can be seen posing for selfies inside the mansion that was inaugurated three weeks ago, according to photos published on Twitter by Reuters.

An upside down house in Colombia is capturing the imagination of visitors looking for fun following pandemic restrictions https://t.co/wAqMJBrTEM ? @LuisaFGphoto pic.twitter.com/RfPmm0wAQY — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) January 24, 2022

In 2015, Schall was inspired by a similar house he observed in Austria when visiting his hometown with his grandchildren. As per Schall, the pandemic caused several challenges, and the home was completed at the beginning of this year.

‘We’ve come from a pandemic, we’ve emerged from a lockdown, so this helps people to have a moment of relaxation’, Lina Gutierrez, a visitor said.