Bidens welcome Willow, a white cat, to the pet family of White House

The President of the United States Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden have finally welcomed their long-awaited kitten into their home.

Willow is a 2-year-old farm cat from Pennsylvania with green eyes and a grey and white coat.

“Willow is settling at the White House with her favourite toys, snacks, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” the first lady’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said.

Jill Biden had promised to send a kitten to the White House once Joe Biden was elected in November 2020, but her arrival had been postponed. The White House announced last month that the cat would arrive in January.

“The owner of the property knew Willow belonged with Dr. Biden after seeing their immediate bond,” he said.

Since India, President George W. Bush’s cat, the White House hasn’t had a feline inhabitant.

Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy Joe Biden received as a birthday present from his brother, James Biden, and his wife, Sara, in December.

Before Commander, the Bidens had two more German shepherds, Champ and Major, at the White House.

However, Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, began acting violently shortly after his arrival in January 2021, including two bite occurrences. Major was brought back to the Bidens’ Delaware home for training after the White House indicated he was still adjusting to his new environment.

According to LaRosa, the Bidens chose to follow the specialists’ collective advice and send Major to live with family friends in a quieter environment after consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviourists, and veterinarians.

Champ died in June at the age of thirteen.