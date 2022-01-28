China plans to enhance space control over the next five years

China has stated that it will enhance its space governance during the next five years in order to better defend its assets and interests, including the study of plans to develop a near-Earth object defence system and cooperation with other states.

According to a white paper released by the Chinese government on Friday, China will also strengthen space traffic regulation, improve its space debris monitoring system, and construct an integrated space-ground space climate monitoring system.

At the same time, China will endeavour to actively participate in the development of international regulations for outer space under the auspices of the United Nations, as well as collaborate with other countries to address the issues of guaranteeing the long-term sustainability of outer space activities.

According to the white paper, “China will actively participate in discussions on international issues and the development of relevant mechanisms, such as those in the fields of space environment governance, near-Earth object monitoring and response, planet protection, space traffic management, and the development and utilisation of space resources.”

Domestically, China will accelerate the development of a national space legislation and build a legal structure around it in order to strengthen law-based regulation of the space industry.