Russia aims for Olympic gold in Beijing despite rising tensions

For the second time, Russia will compete in the Olympics in Beijing under a backdrop of international turmoil.

A buildup of Russian soldiers near neighbouring Ukraine is causing worry in Washington and among NATO’s European allies.

Russia is sending 212 athletes to Beijing, one of the largest delegations, despite the fact that it is still subject to doping-related penalties that prevent its name and flag from being displayed in official Olympic settings. Russian officials are hoping for one of the most impressive Winter Olympics medal hauls in the country’s history.

In a video address to athletes on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin avoided mentioning the Ukraine crisis, but he did express support for China in the face of “politicalization of sports and demonstrative boycotts” in response to the United States and other countries refusing to send diplomatic representatives to Beijing on human rights grounds.

Putin, who plans to attend the opening ceremony, has also described the forthcoming Olympics as a litmus test for Russian spirit.

“As you know, people in Russia are not afraid of problems,” Putin stated. “They only make us stronger, more united, and more self-assured.” All of these characteristics, I am confident, will be on full show in Beijing.”

Previously, the Olympics have coincided with regional tensions. Russia hosted the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014, at the same time as demonstrators in Ukraine ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. The next month, Russia grabbed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

When the Olympics were held in Beijing in 2008, Russian troops were engaged in a brief conflict with another former Soviet neighbour, Georgia, over the status of breakaway areas.