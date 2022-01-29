Beats Fit Pro TWS Earphones Launched: Know the specifications and price

New Delhi: The subsidiary company of Apple, Beats has launched its Beats Fit Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) in the international market. The earphones were launched in the US in last November.

The new earphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) along with Spatial Audio support and sport Apple’s H1 chip. It can be connected to Android as well as iOS devices using Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. They can be located using Apple’s Find My app.

The earphones are offered in Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray and Stone Purple colour options. It feature Apple’s proprietary, dual-element diaphragm driver.

The company claims that the earphones will last up to six hours in a single charge. It can be charged via a USB Type-C port, Apple claims that a 5-minute charge provides up to an hour of playback time.

Beats Fit Pro are priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in the US. There is no information regarding their launch in India.