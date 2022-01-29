Country to reopen in February to vaccinated foreign tourists

Manila: The Philippines government has decided to allow entry to fully vaccinated foreign tourists from February 10. The decision was taken to boost a tourism sector in the country. Citizens of 150 countries that have visa-free entry to the Philippines will be allowed to enter.

The government will also remove quarantine requirements for returning Filipinos from February 1 and for foreign tourists from February 10. But they must be vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19.

The archipelago nation of more than 7,000 islands had planned to reopen in December, but that was aborted over concerns about the Omicron variant. Tourist arrivals in the Philippines from top markets Japan, South Korea and China slumped 83 per cent drop to 1.4 million last year.