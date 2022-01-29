Gulf country releases updated ‘Red list’ of countries

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Qatar released the updated lists of countries’ classification based on the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry said that the updated lists will come into effect at 7pm on January 30.

117 countries are included in the Green List. At present there are 143 countries were included in the list. The countries in the Red List have increased and now contain 86 countries. The Exceptional Red List has been decreased from 9 countries to 6. This list includes Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Philippines.

Also Read: Population of Oman crosses 4.5 million

As per the entry rules, fully vaccinated citizens, GCC citizens, and residents of Qatar aged 12 years and above coming from red countries will be exempted from home quarantine upon arrival in the country after a negative PCR test result. They must be vaccinated by a vaccine approved by the Ministry of Public Health. People who have recovered from Covid-19 inside Qatar and 14 days have passed from the date of recovery will also be exempted.