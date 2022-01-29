New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern isolates herself after being exposed to Covid

After getting into close touch with a person who was infected with the coronavirus, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced late on Saturday that she is self-isolating.

The incident occurred on a flight from Kerikeri to Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city. Cindy Kiro, the Governor-General of New Zealand, was also on the trip on January 22 and has been placed in isolation.

Both women had been filming in the Northland region in preparation for Waitangi Day, New Zealand’s national day, on February 6.

In a statement, her office added, “The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and feeling fine.” “She will be checked immediately tomorrow and isolated until Tuesday, in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines.”

Late Saturday, health officials categorised a dozen flights as exposure events, implying that one or more members of the flight crew were ill.

Officials claimed the genome sequencing will be finished on Sunday and that the infected person would be having the omicron variant.

For the most of the pandemic, New Zealand was able to eradicate or contain the virus, with only 52 viral deaths reported among its 5 million people. However, an outbreak of the omicron form is gaining traction and is predicted to spread quickly in the coming weeks.

According to Our World in Data, almost 77 percent of New Zealanders are completely immunised. According to New Zealand statistics, this proportion jumps to 93 percent for people aged 12 and up.