Omicron causes more deaths in the United States than the Delta wave

Omicron, a highly contagious coronavirus variation sweeping the country, is pushing the daily American death toll higher than it was during last fall’s delta wave, with mortality rate expected to continue rising for days or even weeks.

Since mid-November, the seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the United States has been rising, hitting 2,267 on Thursday, surpassing a September peak of 2,100 when delta was the prevalent form.

Omicron is now thought to account for nearly all of the viruses circulating in the country. Even though it causes less severe disease in most people, the fact that it is more transmissible implies that more people are becoming ill and dying as a result of it.

The average daily death toll has already reached the same level as in February, when the country was gradually reducing its all-time high of 3,300 deaths per day.

According to an AP-NORC poll released this week, more Americans are taking preventative precautions against the virus than before the omicron rise. But, exhausted by the crisis, many people are returning to some degree of normalcy, hoping that immunizations or earlier infections would protect them.

Omicron symptoms are frequently milder, and some infected persons have none, according to researchers. However, it, like the flu, can be fatal, especially in the elderly, those with chronic health issues, or those who have not been immunised.