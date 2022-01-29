Population of Oman crosses 4.5 million

Muscat: The population of Oman has crossed 4.5 million. The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) in Oman has revealed this.

As per the data released by the NCSI,the population of Oman increased by 1.04% at the end of 2021 to reach 4.54 million compared to 4.48 million in 2020. Omanis represented 61.94% out of the total population where the number of Omanis stood at 2,804,117 at end of last December, while expatriates represented 38.06% to reach I, 723,329.The population in Muscat Governorate represented 29% of the total population at 1,311,686.