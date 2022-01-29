Schools in Dubai to ease some restrictions from January 31

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has eased some Covid-19 restrictions imposed on schools in the emirate. As per the new guidelines, schools in Dubai can resume physical education lessons, school trips, and other extracurricular activities from January 31.

The rules also apply to early childhood centres and universities in the Emirate. Canteens and eating areas can reopen. Such activities were suspended start of the term as a precautionary measure, amid a surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.

Also Read; Indian Railways cancel 1,006 trains on January 30: Here is how to check the list

Education authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi had announced a phased return of pupils at all public schools nationwide.