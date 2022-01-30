DH Latest NewsDH NEWSRajasthanLatest NewsNEWS

4 including 3 children killed in fire at oil factory

Jan 30, 2022, 07:19 pm IST

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, 4 people including 3 children were killed  in a fire that broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in the Jamwa Ramgarh area of Jaipur on Sunday. The fire was brought under control by fire brigade.

As per police, the  fire broke out in a hall constructed on a farmland. The place was being used to pack thinner for painting works. The deceased children belonged to a labourer’s family working and residing on the premises.

Also Read:  Maoist killed in encounter with security forces 

Two injured people have been admitted to the SMS hospital where their condition is stable.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 30, 2022, 07:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button