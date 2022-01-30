4 including 3 children killed in fire at oil factory

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, 4 people including 3 children were killed in a fire that broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in the Jamwa Ramgarh area of Jaipur on Sunday. The fire was brought under control by fire brigade.

Rajasthan | Three children and a man died after a fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur. The fire was brought under control: CO Shiv Kumar pic.twitter.com/NEfnCgHFzM — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

As per police, the fire broke out in a hall constructed on a farmland. The place was being used to pack thinner for painting works. The deceased children belonged to a labourer’s family working and residing on the premises.

Also Read: Maoist killed in encounter with security forces

Two injured people have been admitted to the SMS hospital where their condition is stable.