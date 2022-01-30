‘Afghans forced to sell kidneys by the ongoing humanitarian crisis’: Report

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and subsequent economic collapse has left the country’s people facing numerous problems such as hunger. Across the country, the humanitarian crisis has been wreaking havoc on lives. Herat province residents are being forced to sell kidneys to feed their families, according to a report.

As reported by TOLO News, residents of the Injil district sell kidneys on the black market for a small amount of money to satisfy their hunger. ‘We sell our kidneys if someone buys in order to bring something for our children to eat,’ said a resident. Children and women have also been selling kidneys.

Even though the law of the country makes it illegal to sell organs or parts of the body, these families have no other option but to survive. ‘We are happy, the security situation is good, but prices are a bit high in the country,’ another resident told TOLO News.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss expressed concern over reports of people selling kidneys in Afghanistan. ‘We are working very hard, first of all, to bring people out of Afghanistan, and we are using various routes to do that. We are also putting in additional humanitarian aid into Afghanistan’, she added.