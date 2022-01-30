Beijing locks off more residential areas, reports 12 Covid cases

After the discovery of two instances of COVID-19, Beijing officials announced the closure of several residential areas in the city’s northern sector on Sunday.

Residents in the Chaoyang district’s Anzhenli area were barred from leaving their property on Saturday.

Beijing is on high alert as it prepares to host the Olympic Games, which will begin on Friday.

While the number of cases is minimal in comparison to other nations in the region, China has strengthened its “zero-tolerance” approach, which involves disrupting the transmission chain as soon as it is discovered.

The city is also establishing 19 stations in the area to test citizens every day until Friday, officials stated during a pandemic briefing, according to state-backed Beijing News.

According to Pang Xinghuo, vice director of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the Chinese capital reported a total of 12 instances of COVID-19 between 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. All of those instances were reported by people who were already under pandemic containment measures.

This week, the city performed repeated rounds of testing for millions of inhabitants in the Fengtai neighbourhood, where some residential compounds were evacuated.