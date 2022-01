Car hits container truck in Pune; 5 killed

Pune: Four members of a family and their car driver were killed after the vehicle jumped a road-divider and hit a container truck on the old Mumbai-Pune highway near Pune in Maharashtra on Sunday morning. The victims were taking a family member to Kolhapur for medical treatment when the car met with in the accident near Shilatane village around 7.30 am, police inspector, Lonavla rural, Pravin More said.

Locals and police had to make lot of efforts to pull out the bodies from the badly damaged vehicle, More said. ‘The car, going towards Pune, might have been speeding when it jumped the road-divider and hit the container going towards Mumbai. All the five car occupants died on the spot’, he noted.

Four of the deceased, including an 80-year-old woman, were from Mira Road area in neighbouring Thane district. The family was going to Kolhapur for the woman’s medical treatment. The deceased car driver hailed from Kurla in Mumbai. The bodies were later extricated with the help of villagers and sent to a hospital for postmortem.