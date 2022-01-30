DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Cricket West Indies announces West Indies squad for series against India

Jan 30, 2022, 04:24 pm IST

Mumbai: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squad for upcoming T20I series against India. The West Indies will visit India from February 6 to 20. The team will play 3 T20Is against the hosts.  The matches  will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18, and 20, following the three-match ODI series which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9, and 11.

Kieron Pollard  is named as the skipper and  Nicholas Pooran as  his deputy..

Also Read; Virat Kohli is a successful captain, but Joe Root a poor one: Ian Chappell on ‘tale of two cricket captains’

Full squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayerrs, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 30, 2022, 04:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button