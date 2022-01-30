Daily COVID-19 count in Russia surpasses 110,000

On Saturday, the daily count of new coronavirus infections in Russia surpassed 110,000 as the extremely dangerous omicron variant spread across the enormous country.

The state coronavirus task force reported 113,122 new infections in the last 24 hours, a new high and a sevenfold increase from earlier in the month, when daily case numbers were at 15,000. According to the task force, 668 people died from COVID-19 in the last day, bringing Russia’s total death toll from the epidemic to 330,111, by far the most in Europe.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, told reporters on Friday that “it is apparent that this figure is greater, and maybe much higher,” because “many people don’t get tested” or have no symptoms.

Earlier this month, parliament postponed imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated indefinitely. Last week, health officials reduced the required isolation period for anyone who had contact with COVID-19 patients from 14 days to seven days, with no justification provided.

Russia has had only one national lockdown, in 2020, however many Russians were advised to take a week off work last October due to an increase in reported cases and deaths.