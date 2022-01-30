Gulf country issues new entry rules

Muscat: The authorities in Oman have released updated entry rules to enter the country. According to the guidelines, all travellers 18-year old and above should have taken two doses of vaccine in order to enter the Sultanate of Oman from all ports. They must register through: http://travel.moh.gov.om and upload the vaccine certificate with the QR code through: http://travel.moh.gov.om

They must also submit a RT-PCR negative resultor a reservation for Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival to the Sultanate of Oman. Present the travel request from Travel Registration Form (TRF) upon arrival.

Also Read: Royal Oman Police arrests 9 for illegally entering Oman

Omani nationals who are not vaccinated must register through: http://travel.moh.gov.om in order to get TRF code and upload a pre-arrival negative PCR test result with QR code through: http://travel.moh.gov.om

They must also book for another PCR test upon arrival to the Sultanate of Oman and must undergo home quarantine for 7 days. They must also take a PCR test on the 8th day. If tested positive, residents must quarantine for an additional 10 days.