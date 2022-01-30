Mars Wrigley closes chocolate factory in Chicago

Mars Wrigley is closing a chocolate factory on Chicago’s West Side and intends to donate the facility, which has been praised for its Spanish-style architecture.

The facility, which was erected in 1928, will be phased out over the next two years and the 280 employees there will be “encouraged to explore the chances to apply for open posts across our network, particularly in the Chicago area,” the company said in a statement.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the facility was erected on 16 acres in a residential area abutting Oak Park that was originally part of a golf club. According to the company statement, the land would be donated “for the benefit of the community.”

Wrigley, established in Chicago, was acquired by Mars in 2008, and the company’s global headquarters were relocated to New Jersey in 2017. In Illinois, Mars Wrigley still operates an ice cream factory in Burr Ridge, a candy factory in Yorkville, and a pet nutrition manufacturing facility in Mattoon.