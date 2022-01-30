New pre-flight ‘BMI, weight’ rule troubles Air India cabin crew

The Air India cabin crew union has taken issue with a new company order mandating that employees be checked for Body Mass Index (BMI) and weight before boarding flights by ‘grooming associates’. In a strongly worded letter, the objection has been conveyed to the head of the airline’s Inflight Services Department (ISD).

The All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) was informed on January 20 that every cabin crew member would now be subjected to weight and BMI checks on a quarterly basis. ‘Grooming associates have been assigned the task of recording observations on the BMI management/grooming/uniform turnout of cabin crew when they report for a flight or standby duty at CCMCO. These observations shall be complied with and sent to the office of the undersigned,’ the circular read.

It noted, ‘Cabin crew who are well-dressed and well-groomed according to uniform standards and regulations, present a positive and professional image of the airline’. In accordance with the latest communication, it shall be the responsibility of the cabin supervisor of the flight to ensure that all crew members follow all the required guidelines, and any violation by crew members must be reported in the inflight/cabin supervisor’s report.

Grooming assistants: Objections

While opposing the new rule, the AICCA cited the fact that these BMI and weight checks would be done pre-flight by ‘grooming assistants’ instead of doctors in medical clinics. Members of Air India’s cabin crew union say they have been undergoing BMI and weight checks since 2008 and 1998, respectively, as specified by the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, these checks can only be conducted by medical professionals.

In his letter to the executive director, AICCA general secretary Sanjay Lazar wrote, ‘As a responsible trade union, the AICCA welcomes the idea of grooming discipline and instilling greater pride in one’s uniform, as that is our airline’s identity and insignia. Our concern, AICCA has been drawn to various complaints from our members regarding the manner in which ‘weight checks’ and ‘BMI management’ are conducted prefight at CCMCO by grooming associates, both of which are the subject of AICCA settlements, awards and judgments’.

‘Bound to disrupt crew’s preparation’

Furthermore, the letter suggests that the rule could be in violation of the Share Purchase Agreement between the government and Tata Sons, the new owners of the national carrier. There are laws and rules on this subject, and there are court orders and agreements binding the parties. As a result, it is not open for management to create new terms and conditions when legal requirements need to be followed.

According to the AICCA letter, the new requirement could disturb cabin crew members mentally before flights. The statement notes that ‘This stressful BMI check during a reporting at CCMCO is bound to disturb crew’s mental preparation, which will lead to flight safety issues and pre-departure when crew is required to conduct rapid reviews and briefings’. The AICCA has also threatened to take legal action should the said requirement on BMI/weight checks by grooming associates not be withdrawn.