DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Royal Oman Police arrests 9 for illegally entering Oman

Jan 30, 2022, 10:37 pm IST

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP), has arrested 9 Asians  for entering the Sultanate of Oman illegally. The Police Command of South Al Batinah Governorate has  arrested them.

Also Read: Know how to retrieve lost Aadhar Card online 

Earlier the Fisheries Control Team in Al Wusta Governorate  arrested a  number of expats for illegal fishing. The team also seized 5 unlicensed fishing boats and fishing nets . The team in the Wilayat of Mahout was also able to arrest 9 expatriate workers, as well as 3 boats and illegal nets.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jan 30, 2022, 10:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button