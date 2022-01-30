Royal Oman Police arrests 9 for illegally entering Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP), has arrested 9 Asians for entering the Sultanate of Oman illegally. The Police Command of South Al Batinah Governorate has arrested them.

Earlier the Fisheries Control Team in Al Wusta Governorate arrested a number of expats for illegal fishing. The team also seized 5 unlicensed fishing boats and fishing nets . The team in the Wilayat of Mahout was also able to arrest 9 expatriate workers, as well as 3 boats and illegal nets.