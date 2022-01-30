‘Smurfs or Tintin’? Introducing comic book heroes on the new passports

A passport is usually designed in a straightforward and no-nonsense manner, but the Belgian government has decided to update this travel document. Belgium launched its new passport on January 27 featuring comic characters as its design theme. Through its passport, the European nation is trying to honor its heritage by referencing comic books like The Adventures of Tintin, The Smurfs, Willy and Wanda, and others. From February 7, Belgians can request brand-new passports.

Het nieuwe paspoort kan vanaf 7 februari 2022 worden aangevraagd bij uw gemeente in België of, bij de consulaire post in het buitenland. De prijs die Buitenlandse Zaken aanrekent, blijft ongewijzigd. ?? Meer info over het paspoort: https://t.co/CzWTdvkX71 pic.twitter.com/bSqaObgvZE — ?? Belgium MFA (@BelgiumMFA) January 27, 2022

The Belgian government said in a statement that the new passport will be recognizable thanks to its original design, which honors one of the jewels of our culture: the heroines and heroes of comic strips. The statement added that the new passports, which were developed by anti-fraud specialists, would be safer than the previous versions.

The complexity of the illustrations might make fraudulently replicating the 32-page document difficult, according to Design TAXI. In spite of its new features, the price of the new passport remains unchanged. Comic lovers around the world have been thrilled at this announcement, not just Belgians. Appreciating this move, a person tweeted, ‘The Belgians are known for their love of comics. And while Tintin & Milou may display some questionable attitudes … the option of having your passport in comic-book design is appealing’.

?? Ter gelegenheid van de lancering van het nieuwe paspoort loopt een tijdelijke tentoonstelling over de geschiedenis van het Belgische paspoort in het Stripmuseum (Zandstraat 20, 1000 Brussel) van 28 januari tot en met 6 maart 2022. pic.twitter.com/ScBXiyRgdL — ?? Belgium MFA (@BelgiumMFA) January 27, 2022

In a related development, the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted, ‘On the occasion of the launch of the new passport, a temporary exhibition on the history of the Belgian passport will run at the Comics Museum (Zandstraat 20, 1000 Brussels) from January 28 to March 6, 2022’.