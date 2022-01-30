Stax Museum hosts virtual events for Black History Month

In commemoration of Black History Month in February, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music and its music academy in Tennessee are once again hosting an online concert and virtual tour.

Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas, the Staples Singers, Booker T. and the MGs, Wilson Pickett, and others recorded soul music in the Memphis studio in the 1960s and 1970s. The studio has been turned into a museum, and the nearby Stax Music Academy teaches young people about music theory, business and performance.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2021, the museum hosted an online concert and virtual tours. According to Stax, the presentations were viewed by over 130,000 schoolchildren and adults.

According to Stax, this year’s online concert will feature Stax Music Academy students playing videos of songs by B.B. King, the Pointer Sisters, Ike & Tina Turner, Rufus Thomas, Duke Ellington, and Beyonce.

“Even with the continued waves of different variants of the COVID virus and other events that continue to change the globe by the day, our Stax Music Academy students continue to find great comfort and joy in studying, creating, rehearsing, and performing music.” Pat Mitchell Worley, executive director of the Stax Music Academy, said in a statement.

The virtual tour will highlight the accomplishments of Mavis Staples of the Staple Singers, former record label owner Al Bell, lyricist and singer Bettye Crutcher, and Booker T. & the M.G.’s drummer Al Jackson Jr.

The productions will be accompanied by study guides and other activities. The Stax Museum’s website has registration information.