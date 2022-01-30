Storm Malik wreaks havoc on northern Europe, killing at least four people

Over the weekend, a powerful winter storm slammed through Northern Europe, killing at least four people, wrecking homes and cars, collapsing bridges, triggering flooding, and disrupting transportation while leaving thousands of households without power.

Storm Malik was moving over the Nordic region on Sunday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain and snow to Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Malik arrived in the Nordic area and northern Germany late Saturday after moving in from Britain, where it wreaked havoc with material damage and travel congestion, particularly in Scotland.

As severe winds pounded northern regions of Britain on Saturday, a boy and a 60-year-old lady were killed by fallen trees in Scotland.

Wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour (160 kilometres per hour) have been reported in portions of Scotland, causing extensive disruption to transportation and power outages in tens of thousands of residences.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that another storm is expected to hit the country on Sunday, which could be “more devastating for parts of Scotland” than expected.

On Saturday, abnormally strong winds and heavy rain in Denmark forced the temporary closure of many bridges, including the crucial Oeresund road and rail bridge connecting Copenhagen and the Swedish city of Malmo.

According to Danish media, a 78-year-old woman died from severe injuries after falling in high winds. Local media in neighbouring Germany claimed on Saturday that a man was killed after being hit by a storm-loosened billboard.

Flooding caused significant material damage in numerous places of Denmark. Police were called to many traffic accidents caused by falling trees and flying debris.

Southern portions of Sweden were particularly hard impacted, with thousands of houses without power by Sunday. Strong winds forced the cancellation of ferries to the Baltic Sea island of Gotland.

In Norway, severe damage to houses, cars, and boats was recorded, while heavy snowfall throughout Finland caused road crashes and interrupted bus and train traffic in certain areas.