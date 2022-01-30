Vicky Kaushal shares India U-19 WC meme, says ‘Thank you internet for spamming me’

Vicky Kaushal who returned to Mumbai recently after wrapping up his next film with Sara Ali Khan in Indore and Madhya Pradesh received a hilarious Sunday gift from his fans. Most of the time the actor never misses a chance to entertain his fans but this time his Instagram family decided to treat him with a Team India meme.

On Sunday, the U19 Indian Cricket Team was up against Bangladesh and interestingly, the match scoreboard had a Bollywood twist. Coincidentally Vicky Kaushal’s name can be seen on the match card as a screengrab of the U19 World Cup scoreboard was being circulated on social media.

Responding to the meme, the actor took to his Instagram story and added, ‘Thank you internet for spamming me with this today. Best wishes Team India U19’.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9 in front of their closest relatives and friends. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has completed filming for his forthcoming romantic drama starring Sara Ali Khan. The Laxman Utekar-directed film began filming in Indore in December.

His next big feature, ‘Sam Bahadur’, is a biography of Sam Manekshaw, the Indian Army’s first field marshal, and is set to begin its shooting in March.