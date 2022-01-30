Yamaha launches updated YZF-25 motorcycles : Know the features and price

Jakarta: Japanese automobile manufacturer, Yamaha has launched its updated YZF-R25 in the Indonesia market. The popular bike company has added two new colour schemes for its quarter-litre bikes – Racing Blue and Metallic Black.
The bike is powered by a 249cc DOHC, 4-valve unit generating 35 ps of power and 23 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. It also features dual headlamp setup, prominent windscreen, sporty rear-view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, layered, aerodynamic fairing, split seat design, and upswept exhaust with chrome tip.
The bike is unlikely to be launched in India soon. It is priced at IDR 68.6 million (Rs 3.58 lakh).
