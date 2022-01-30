‘Yes I can see the eye roll!’: Kajol tests Covid positive; says she miss daughter Nysa

Bollywood actor Kajol has tested positive for COVID-19 and shared her health update with her social media followers on Sunday. Kajol took to Instagram to share the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis along with a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgan, saying that she miss her.

‘Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!’, Kajol captioned the post. Nysa was born to Kajol and Ajay Devgan on April 20, 2003. The 18-year-old is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. The star couple is also parents to 11-years-old son Yug.

Fans flooded the post with get-well-soon comments. Priyanka Chopra complimented Nysa and commented on Kajol’s post and said- ‘She’s stunning’, adding a heart-eyes emoji.