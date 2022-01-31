Pregnant reporter fights New Zealand government to return home from Kabul

New Zealand’s severe COVID-19 entry restrictions has prompted a pregnant New Zealand reporter to chose Kabul as a temporary base for her difficult battle to return home.

Charlotte Bellis, 35, is expecting her first child with her partner, Belgian-born freelance photographer Jim Huylebroek, who has been in Afghanistan for two years. Bellis, who is 25 weeks pregnant with her first child, told the media on Sunday that every day is a challenge.

She stated that she had been vaccinated three times and is prepared to isolate herself when she returns to New Zealand. “This is absurd.” It is my legal right to travel to New Zealand, where I have health care and family. “You have my full support,” she added.

Bellis initially discussed her problems in a column that appeared in The New Zealand Herald on Saturday. She had attempted unsuccessfully to enter New Zealand using a lottery-style procedure and then filed for an emergency return, which was denied.

Due to a bottleneck of people in the country’s border quarantine system, thousands of New Zealand nationals wishing to return home have suffered delays.

Officials advised Bellis revise her application or try again under different criteria, New Zealand’s COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday.