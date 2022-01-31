Banks will be closed for 12 days in February; Get the details here…

Banks in the public and private sectors will remain closed for 12 days in February. People should keep these dates in mind before visiting their bank to avoid any inconvenience. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the holidays for banks and lenders in three brackets – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and holidays for Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Public and private banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks throughout the country will be closed on these notified holidays. Additionally to the listed holidays, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all on Sundays. However, state-specific holidays may apply. Here’s a full list of bank holidays in February: