Gulf country makes personal ID mandatory for purchase of gold, precious metals and stones

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in Oman has made personal ID mandatory for purchase of gold, precious metals and stones. The ministry urged all jewellers and related businesses to ensure that customers show their personal ID during any transaction for the purchase and sale of gold, precious metals and stones.

The new rule was launched as a part of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Law.