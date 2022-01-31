Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan become ‘proud parents to a beautiful baby boy’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor informed on Monday that he and his wife, former investment banker Naina Bachchan have become ‘proud parents’ to their first child, a baby boy.

‘To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings’, the actor tweeted.

Kapoor and Naina Bachchan, niece of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, tied the knot in a private family ceremony in Seychelles in 2015. The actor is known for films like Rang De Basanti, Aaja Nachle, and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. He was last seen in ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’, a Netflix film in 2021.