Maruti Suzuki to launch Baleno facelift on February, bookings open

Mumbai: India’s most popular automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki will launch its Baleno facelift on February 10. The bookings for the new car will begin from February 1.

The new car is expected to powered by two 1.2-litre petrol engines – one producing 83hp and another producing 90hp with 12V mild-hybrid technology. As per reports, the new Baleno will have 6 airbags on the top spec variant. These will include driver and passenger airbags along with curtain airbags from passengers at the front and rear.

It comes with features like cruise control, a floating touchscreen infotainment system developed with Toyota, push-button engine start/stop, a heads-up display, wireless charging and new air conditioning vents.

The new car is expected to be priced betwen Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 10.3 lakh (ex-showroom).