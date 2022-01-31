Syria claims Israel has launched new missile barrage near Damascus

Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles that were aimed at a location near Damascus, shooting down some of them, according to Syria’s state news agency.

According to SANA, the missiles were launched from the skies over eastern Lebanon and targeted outposts near Damascus, resulting in material losses.

There were no more information available and Israel made no statement on the strike, which took place shortly after 3 a.m. in Damascus. Israel conducts most of its raids on Syria at night.

The strikes, according to an opposition war monitoring group, targeted Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group’s arms stores in the eastern part of the Qalamoun mountains, northeast of Damascus. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, located in the United Kingdom, said the attacks started flames, but there were no early reports of injuries.

Hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled areas of Syria have taken place throughout the last decade of the Arab country’s civil war, but Israel rarely admits or discusses such operations.