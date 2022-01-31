Toyota retains its No.1 position as world’s biggest car seller

Toyota Motor Co announced on Friday that its vehicle sales had increased by 10.1% last year, retaining the company in the world’s biggest car manufacturer spot for the second time in a row. Despite the supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and other pandemic repercussions, Toyota stated that both global sales and production were up year-on-year.

The recent sales figure has put the Japanese automaker further ahead of its rival, Volkswagen. Toyota informed that it has sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2021, including those by affiliates Daihatsu Motors and Hino Motors. Meanwhile, Volkswagen suffered a 4.5% drop in sales to 8.88 million vehicles last year amid the chip crisis and other supplier problems. Earlier, Toyota had knocked Volkswagen from the top position in 2021, after the German car giant held the crown for five straight years.

Though Toyota’s 2021 sales give the company a positive beginning, apparently seems that it might get difficult to continue the momentum in the current year. An earlier report had stated an announcement from the company that it will halt vehicle production further in Japan this month due to the increasing Covid-19 cases among autoworkers.

Car companies across the industry have been forced to cut output because of the shortage of semiconductors and the pandemic leading to a major disruption in supply chains. This is an additional blow to the automaker as the global chip crisis is far from over yet. A company spokesperson had conveyed the break will cut planned production this month by 65,000 vehicles, 18,000 more than it announced earlier. The automaker also stated last week that its annual target to produce 9 million vehicles might remain unachievable as it does not have enough availability of chips.