Traffic cop in Bengaluru caught kicking woman on viral video, gets suspended; Vehicle towing reviewed

New Delhi: A Bengaluru traffic policeman who was caught on camera furiously kicking a woman who had allegedly attacked him with a stone after her car was towed away, has been suspended, said the city traffic police. The woman has been sent to judicial custody, the police said. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced plans to review the towing policy on Sunday because of many loopholes in it.

‘Traffic ASI Mr Narayan who allegedly assaulted a woman is suspended from the other day, pending enquiry’, the traffic police said in a statement.

The incident occurred on January 24 in Halasuru Gate traffic police limits near My Sugar building. Traffic ASI Narayana R arrived with his towing team and started lifting two-wheelers parked in a ‘no-parking’ zone. Manjula (40), who lives in the same locality, allegedly threw a stone at Narayana who was sitting in the front seat of the towing truck, reportedly injuring him below his left eye. An infuriated Narayana got down from the towing truck and kicked Manjula, besides hurling abuses at her, as seen in the video. The video shows the cop repeatedly kicking the woman on the ground with no one intervening.

Traffic ASI Narayana kicked a handicapped woman who pelted stone at ASI while Towing vehicles. According 2 eyewitness dis handicapped lady used 2 pelt stones at towing vehicles. On 24 Jan she pelted stone & hit below eye of ASI. A case registered registered against lady.

Bommai, replying to media queries over frequent tiffs between the police and the public over towing of parked vehicles, said, ‘The existing towing system is being reviewed. Earlier, the police department itself used to do it. Now it has been assigned to private contractors. I too have observed many such incidents. The public should follow the rules. But those who enforce the law should conduct themselves courteously with the public. Outrageous behaviour cannot be tolerated’. The chief minister said that he will hold a meeting with the DG&IGP, police commissioner, and senior traffic police officials on Monday and review the existing towing system to bring changes to make it more people-friendly. He also asked the police to exercise restraint and avoid outrageous behaviour.

The cop has filed a counter complaint alleging that the woman attacked him with a stone. Reports say the cop after being hit lost his cool and assaulted the woman. Police officials added that she has a few petty cases against her, which alleged that she collected money from those who parked vehicles in the no-parking area and abused the traffic police for towing vehicles.