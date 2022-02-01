Congress MP Jothimani ‘asked to leave’ the DMK office during poll meet in Tamil Nadu:

On Monday, Congress MP Jothimani was allegedly asked to leave a meeting hosted by Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) district office in Karur, which was called to discuss ward allocation for the impending urban local body polls. Jothimani was seen walking out of the office in a video that went viral on social media, saying that she was asked to leave by a DMK functionary.

‘How can you ask me to get out? You are speaking disrespectfully… Have I come to his house for a feast?’ Jothimani was heard asking before she got into her car and left the venue. There were intense arguments between Jothimani and DMK members over ward allotment, according to a top Congress functionary in the district. Senthil Balaji disagreed with Jothimani’s suggestion that some wards be assigned to Congress cadres. When she argued with the DMK members about it, they allegedly treated her badly and asked her to leave the meeting.