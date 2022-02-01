ECI extends ban on road shows till Feb 11, restrictions eased on door-to-door campaigns and public meetings

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India extended the ban on road-shows, padyatras, vehicle rallies and processions till February 11 in five poll-bound states, said an official order on Monday. The decisions were taken after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra held a review meeting on Monday over the COVID-19 situation in poll-bound states – Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

However, the Election Commission has now permitted political parties and contesting candidates to hold a physical public meeting in designated open spaces with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people (instead of the existing 500 persons) or 50% capacity of the ground. With regards to door to door campaign, Commission has enhanced the limit from 10 persons to 20 persons.

Also read: ‘Very Rare’: Teen infected with three different coronavirus variants

‘The Commission has now granted relaxation for political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed’, the order read.