Federal prisons in the United States on lockdown following deaths of two Texas inmates

The federal prison system of the United States has been placed on lockdown across the country after two inmates were killed and two others were injured in a gang fight at a federal penitentiary in Texas on Monday.

The event occurred on Monday about 11:30 a.m. at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont, Texas. According to two people acquainted with the situation, the altercation featured members of the deadly MS-13 street gang. The people talked to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were unable to discuss an ongoing inquiry.

The attack is only the most recent incidence of serious violence within the federal Bureau of Prisons. In recent years, the organisation has faced a slew of crises, including significant staffing shortages, serious personnel malfeasance, and a string of escapes and deaths.

The lockdown, which is being implemented at the agency’s more than 120 federal prisons across the United States, was spurred by worries of revenge and the spread of violence to other facilities. During a nationwide lockdown, inmates are confined to their cells for the majority of the day, and visitation is prohibited. Because of an increase in coronavirus cases in federal prisons, practically all social visits have already been cancelled.