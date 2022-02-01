Union Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister says budget delivers ‘7 engines’ to boost the economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Union Budget delivers ‘7 engines’ to boost the economy The budget’s ‘approach is driven by seven engines’, Nirmala Sitharaman said, listing roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure as the key areas. ‘All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison” complemented by energy transmission, IT communication, water and sewerage sector and social infrastructure’, she noted.

The Finance Minister said that her budget proposals will directly benefit the country’s youth, women, farmers, as well as public and private investment, adding that the budget continues to provide impetus for growth. Benchmark stocks were trading up 1.3% at 11 a.m. in Mumbai, as she started presenting the annual spending plan for the fiscal year beginning April.