‘We are ready no matter what happens’: Biden warns Russia; urges diplomacy

Washington: President Joe Biden asserted on Monday that the United States is pursuing diplomacy to resolve the crisis brewing around Ukraine but warned Russia ‘we are ready no matter what happens’.

‘Today in the United Nations, we laid out the full nature of Russia’s threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as (to the) core tenets of the rule-based international order’, Biden said in the Oval Office. ‘We continue to urge diplomacy as the best way forward, but with Russia continuing its build-up of its forces around Ukraine, we are ready no matter what happens’, he added.

Meanwhile, the White House informed that the US is ready to impose sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘inner circle’ if an attack on Ukraine goes ahead. ‘The individuals we’ve identified are in or near the inner circle of the Kremlin and play a role in government decision making’, Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. ‘We have developed specific sanctions packages for both Russian elites and their family members’,Psaki added.