Gulf country extends Covid-19 entry restrictions for travellers

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Oman has extended Covid-19 entry restrictions for travellers until further notice. The guidelines were issued on 26th December 2021.

As per the guidelines, two doses of vaccination is compulsory for expatriates and foreign nationals aged above 18 years.

They must also submit a negative PCR test certificate taken within 72 hours before arrival. Exceptions will be allowed for those who book a test on arrival.