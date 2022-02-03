Audi launches Q7 luxury SUV in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: The German carmaker Audi has launched its new SUV, Audi Q7 in India. The new SUV is is available in two variants -Audi Q7 Premium Plus and Audi Q7 Technology . The Audi Q7 Premium Plus is priced at Rs 79,99,000 (ex-showroom) and the Audi Q7 Technology is priced at Rs 88,33,000 (ex-showroom).

The new Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine is capable of producing 340 hp and 500 Nm torque. The SUV has a top speed of 250 km/hr and can accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in 5.9 seconds.

It also features Quattro all-wheel drive, Adaptive Air Suspension and Audi Drive Select with seven drive modes, namely Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road and Individual. It also has Matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators, Panoramic Sunroof, a high gloss styling package, Adaptive Windshield Wipers with integrated washer nozzles.

The new SUV is offered in various colour options like Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey and Floret Silver. With the option of two interior colours -Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown

It comes equipped with smart features such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Audi Smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). It also has a B&O Premium 3D sound system – sound playback through 19 speakers including 3D speakers, centre speaker and subwoofer, a 16-channel amplifier with a total power output of 730 watts.

Safety features include Cruise control with speed limiter, Park Assist Plus with 360° camera and Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist offer driver assistance and convenience and 8 Airbags.