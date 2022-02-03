Dubai ruler announces opening date for Museum of the Future

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the opening date of Museum of the Future. The Museum of the Future will open on February 22, 2022.

The Museum of the Future was named as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world by National Geographic in 2021. The seven-storey building located on Sheikh Zayed Road is 77m tall and spans an area of 30,000 square metres.