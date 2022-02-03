DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Dubai ruler announces opening date for Museum of the Future

Feb 3, 2022, 08:25 pm IST

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the opening date of Museum of the Future. The Museum of the Future will open on February 22, 2022.

Also Read:  India to skip Beijing Winter Olympics ceremonies as China makes Galwan PLA soldier torch bearer 

The Museum of the Future  was named as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world by National Geographic  in 2021. The seven-storey  building located on Sheikh Zayed Road is 77m tall and spans  an area of 30,000 square metres.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 3, 2022, 08:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button