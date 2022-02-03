Emirates Airlines cancels flights to this country

Dubai: Emirates airline has cancelled some flights to the US due to adverse weather conditions. The national air carrier of Dubai has cancelled flights EK221 and EK222 from Dubai to Dallas Fort-Worth and Dallas Fort-Worth to Dubai, respectively.

The air carrier urged all affected passengers to contact their respective Emirates Call Centre or travel agent for rebooking options.

Meanwhile, hundreds of flights have been cancelled in the US as the country braces for a major winter storm that is set to put millions of Americans in the path of heavy snow and freezing rain.