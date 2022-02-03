Hoverpro launches foldable electric scooters in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Popular electric scooter brand, Hoverpro has launched its new foldable electric scooters in India. As per the company, the new scooters are lightweight, portable and can be easily manoeuvred across stairways and pavements.

The new scooter has a magnesium-aluminium alloy body. It features a 350W motors and powerful 1.1W headlights with a viewing range of 6 meters. It can go 18.6 miles on a single charge and the maximum speed is 25KM/h.

Also Read; BCCI released schedule of Ranji Trophy 2022

Hoverpro, specializes in hover boards. The company was founded in 2014 and has sold over 10,000 hover boards for over five years. The electric scooter is priced at Rs 24,999.